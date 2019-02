× Marshalltown Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Marshalltown man is dead after a single-car crash in Dallas County early Saturday morning.

Police say 32-year-old Jose Ramirez Cardenas was driving westbound on Interstate 80 around 2:01 a.m. when his vehicle left the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.