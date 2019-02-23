Three Presidential Hopefuls Speak to Democrats in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- It almost seems like you can't have one without the other.

“We always pick some evening that it seems like it's going to do nasty weather,” said Story County Supervisor Linda Murken.

When it is the Story County Democrats’ biggest fundraiser of the year, there's also some sort of winter storm.

“I think in all the years I`ve come to the Story County Democratic Soup Supper, we’ve had one nice day,” said Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, Iowa State representative for the 45th District.

But that didn't stop Democrats from coming out to hear from three presidential candidates.

“It always attracts a big name, at least one. This time, three,” Wessel-Kroeschell said.

Sen. Kamala Harris, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper all had a chance to speak about some of the most pressing issues Iowans care about.

“I want to hear about water quality. I want to hear about air. I want to hear more specifics about the Green New Deal,” Murken said.

“Let's speak the truth right now that climate change is providing a threat to who we are as human beings,” Harris said in front of a packed house at the Collegiate United Methodist Church.

“I also want to know about healthcare and their positions on health care,” Wessel-Kroeschell said, “and of course education is so important to my community. Environmental issues are always big here in Ames. Those are the top three, I think.”

“I believe that if we are going to be the smartest nation on earth then we need to start early by investing in universal pre-K education for all of our children,” Castro said.

J.D. Scholten, a former congressional district candidate, was also in attendance and says with all three speaking after one another, it will be interesting to see differences in crowd reaction.

“For me, there are so many issues that are the same, so what is it going to take for a 2020 candidate to stand out,” Scholten said. “It's those little things and those intangibles and that leadership I think we are all looking for.”

“I'm a doer,” Hickenlooper said. “I think the one thing that is different about me than just about anyone else running, is I have a long consistent record of being able to bring people together.”

State Auditor Rob Sand was also one of the featured speakers at the event.