Weather Related Delays and Closings

Travel Strongly Discouraged in Blizzard in Algona Area

Posted 9:46 pm, February 23, 2019, by

AMES, Iowa — It has been a tough Saturday night for officers in Algona, Fort Dodge and no doubt many other counties.

Officers have been sent to check out numerous reports of people stuck in ditches or somehow unable to move.

“The roads are not officially closed, but people are being warned,” said Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals. “We have a patrol car stuck now, and a deputy ran off the road a couple of hours ago.”

The DOT has pulled snowplows from Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac Counties.

Officers on police radios are saying people who want to travel will be on their own, as patrol cars cannot reach stranded people.

