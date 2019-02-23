Valley High School Grad Starring in ‘Run the Race’ This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa actor is hitting the big screen this weekend.

The Des Moines Register reports that West Des Moines native Tanner Stine is starring in Tim Tebow's film "Run the Race."

In the faith-based sports drama, Stine will play the movie's lead role of Zach Truett.

Stine is a 2013 graduate of Valley High School. He got his acting start in the metro by performing at the Des Moines Playhouse during middle school.

Tim Tebow served as executive producer for the film.

Around central Iowa, the movie is playing in the Cinemark Altoona, AMC Classic Johnston 16, Century 20 Jordan Creek and Copper Creek 9.