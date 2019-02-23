Weekend Storm will make Travel Nearly Impossible In Parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A potent storm system is quickly lifting towards Iowa and will bring difficult and some cases impossible travel for parts of the state through the weekend.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect in Northern and Western Iowa at 6 PM and a Winter Weather Advisory begins for Central Iowa at 6 PM. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for eastern Iowa from midnight until 6 PM Sunday.

Morning scattered showers will continue to lift off to the east through the mid morning hours. Temperatures have been holding right near 32-33 degrees, so there may be some slick spots on area roads. Temperatures will continue to rise to the mid-30s through mid-day helping to lead to improving conditions.

There will be a lull in the rain with cloudy and foggy conditions through mid-day, but the next batch of heavy rain starts falling by 2 PM. The low pressure center will deepen and lead to heavy rain through Central Iowa and heavy snow on the western third of the state. Some snowfall rates may be as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour there. The heavy rain will continue in Des Moines through the late afternoon with even some rumbles of thunder possible. The transition from heavy rain to heavy snow will take place in Des Moines between 5 and 6 PM.

A Winter Weather Advisory through Central Iowa and a Blizzard Warning for Western and Northern Iowa goes into effect at 6 PM tonight and will stay in place through 6 PM on Sunday. Eastern Iowa is under a wind advisory between Midnight and 6 PM Sunday.

Winds will increase tonight at 35 mph sustained and gusts up to 50 mph from the north-northwest. This will lead to blowing and drifting of snow, reduced visibility, and nearly impossible travel conditions through western and northern Iowa overnight tonight through the day on Sunday. Winds will stay strong through the day on Sunday, so even though the falling snow will be done, blowing snow will continue to lead to white out conditions in those parts of the state. There is a Wind Advisory in place for the eastern and southeastern sections of Iowa where there will be just as much wind, but less snow.

Monday will be calmer with partly sunny skies and a few isolated snow showers in Northern Iowa. Temperatures cold, only in the upper teens. We will stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance of snow. The weather stays quiet through Wednesday and Thursday with the next chance of snow Friday evening.