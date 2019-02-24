Eric Giddens Selected as Democratic Candidate for Iowa Senate District 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa -- Black Hawk County Democrats selected their candidate for Iowa Senate District 30.

Eric Giddens, a Cedar Falls School Board member and UNI program manager, is their nominee to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Jeff Danielson.

Danielson stepped down from the office and from his position as a firefighter earlier this month due to safety concerns stemming from a policy to cross-train police officers to also fight fires.

The county Republican Party will decide its nominee on Monday. The special election is scheduled for March 19.

District 30 includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.