FACEOFF: ISU Basketball, Arch Madness, Hassel/Admire, Great Womens Players

Sears and Murph go back and forth on Iowa State basketball, Arch Madness, Hassel and Admire calling the Drake game, and 3 potential player of the years from our state.

