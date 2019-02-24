I-35 Closed-People Still Waiting for Rescue in Blizzard Sunday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Travel is not recommended in approximately two-thirds of the state of Iowa this Sunday. Overnight the Iowa DOT pulled the snow plows from counties in the northwest parts of Iowa due to extreme low visibility.

The DOT also has also closed Interstate 35 in both directions from Ames north to the state line.

The Ames Police closed South Dakota south of town, as the road was impassable.

"South Dakota south of Highway 30 going out of Ames is closed due to some cars stuck down there, and the plows are not having good luck down there," said Sgt. Chris Crippen of the Ames Police. "Quite a few people are finding that it's a little bit deep when they're heading out, so they're getting stuck, so make sure you clear your driveway before you head out."

In Boone and Story County, the Sheriff's departments were still working this morning to rescue stranded motorists at various locations.

Officers in Webster County and Kossuth County were also busy looking for stuck drivers.

"Officers can't get to them, vehicles stuck, even in town," said Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals. He added that last night was rough. "Have a patrol car stuck right now, and a deputy ran off the road."

The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency tweeted, " If the amounts of snow weren't bad enough, folks, the wind is blowing everything and making drifts that are hard to see because of the blowing snow."

A tweet from the City of Fonda in Pocahontas County said "IDOT plows have made it to Fonda, travel is still not recommended, visibility is poor, and drifting is a major problem."