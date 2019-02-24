John Sears says this Gary Dolphin debacle is overshadowing the most clutch shooter to ever wear the black and gold.
I THINK: Dolphin Debacle Overshadowing the Most Clutch Shooter in Hawkeye History
-
I THINK: Weird Week for Iowa Basketball, Dolphin Suspended, Iowa Loses First Game
-
FACEOFF: Kareem Cut, Fant Gone, Cyhawk Wrestling, CFB Playoff, Dolphin Controversy
-
John Sears Attempts Bird Box Challenge While Hosting SoundOff
-
I THINK: The Coaches Poll Needs to Go
-
Best of 2018 SoundOff: Sketches 1
-
-
FACEOFF: Super Bowl LIII, Gladys Knight, Maroon 5, Commercials
-
Best of SoundOff 2018: Sketches 3
-
Hot Mics: Dan Winters and John Sears Reveal True Thoughts
-
I THINK: Womens National Player of the Year is a No Brainer, Megan Gustafson
-
I THINK: What are Reasonable Expectations for Hawkeye Basketball?
-
-
FACEOFF: Drake on the Rise, Super Bowl LIII, Pro Bowl, MLB Hall of Fame
-
I THINK: Hawkeye Fans Expecting the Worse, Cyclones Rising
-
I THINK: Controversial Calls in Alamo Bowl