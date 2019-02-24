Weather Related Delays and Closings
I THINK: Dolphin Debacle Overshadowing the Most Clutch Shooter in Hawkeye History

John Sears says this Gary Dolphin debacle is overshadowing the most clutch shooter to ever wear the black and gold.

