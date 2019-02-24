× Insiders February 24, 2019: Julián Castro and Kirsten Gillibrand Discuss ‘Medicare For All’, 21-Year-Old State Rep. Joe Mitchell

DES MOINES, Iowa — Julián Castro, a presidential candidate and the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, sits down with Dave Price. He talks about his support for “Medicare For All” and how to improve the environment through the “Green New Deal.”

Presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand explains her support for "Medicare For All" and how she's had a history of advocating for it.

Joe Mitchell is a 21-year-old state Republican legislator from Wayland. He discusses his first experiences being part of the Iowa Legislature and the new group he has joined to give younger leaders a voice in politics.

Christopher McDonald is a historic Iowan. His father was Scottish and Irish, while his mother Vietnamese. He was born in Bangkok, Thailand, but moved to Des Moines' south side. He graduated from Grand View University and earned his law degree from the University of Iowa. He is serving on the Iowa Court of Appeals and soon heads to the Iowa Supreme Court, the first person of color to do that.

Rep. Mitchell returns to answer questions for the Quick Six.