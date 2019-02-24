× Iowa DOT: I-35 North of Ames Likely to Remain Closed Until Monday Morning

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) says Interstate 35 north of the U.S. 30 interchange at Ames will likely remain closed until Monday morning.

It will remain closed because of blowing and drifting snow.

The Iowa DOT says roadways next to I-35 are also impassible due to dangerous weather conditions.

“Travel in these conditions can be life threatening. If you do not need to make a trip, stay off the roadways for your safety,” said the Iowa DOT in a release. “Commuters and others traveling north and west of Des Moines should expect that travel will be seriously impacted through [Monday] morning. If you can adjust your trip, it is recommended to do so.”

If you do become stranded, the Iowa DOT says to call 911 for assistance. They say vehicles should not be removed until weather conditions improve.

To view traveler information and road closings, you can visit www.511ia.org