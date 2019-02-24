Strong Wind Gusts Causing Drifting Snow Sunday

IOWA — A strong storm system led to melting snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet and heavy snow across Iowa Saturday afternoon through very early Sunday morning. As expected, the heaviest snow fell in northwest Iowa. A few totals include:

Laurens 16.0”

Algona 10.0”

Carroll 10.0”

Jefferson 8.0”

Dayton 7.0”

Ames 6.5”

Adel 3.4”

Ankeny 2.8”

Des Moines 2.6”

Winds are intense at 35 to 45 mph and gusts have been up near 60 mph at times. The winds are so high due to a tight pressure change between the low pressure center that moved through last night with all the snow and high pressure now building in from the northwest. This wind is leading to blowing and drifting of snow. Visibilities will remain at 2 miles or less across Northern Iowa and some roads and interstates are seeing snow drifting across roads and blocking travel. There are a number of stranded vehicles.

Winds will continue to be strong, but will lighten up somewhat. Sustained winds will drop down to 23 to 35 mph this afternoon and even lower during the evening. Calm winds are expected on Monday morning.

Des Moines set the record for snowiest February of all time with yesterday’s snow. We’re now at 24.1” as of Sunday midnight, beating the old record of 22.7”. Another inch will be added on with today’s climate report.

The week will remain cold and below average with highs in the teens and 20s. This is well below the average of 40 degrees. There is potential for another snow storm on Friday.