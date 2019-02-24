Warm Up at the YMCA’s Cabin Fever Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- In the metro, some folks braved the icy roads to enjoy a day of free activities at their local YMCA.

The Y is hosting Cabin Fever Weekend to help people chase away the winter blues. The event is free and open to everyone, even people who are not YMCA members.

Some of the activities included a Disney-themed pool party, a kids' carnival, family pickleball and movies.

“Anytime that we can do programs in environments where families can come together and connect, it's a positive thing for the Y and our community,” said Eric Kress, executive director of the Waukee Family YMCA.

Cabin Fever Weekend is happening at all metro YMCA locations. Check their website for details on their hours and activities.