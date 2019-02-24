× WATCH: Hilarity Ensues When Minnesota Drivers Get Stuck in a Parking Lot

MINNESOTA — This weekend’s blizzard gave Iowans a lot of trouble on the roads, and even our Minnesota neighbors weren’t able to get through the snow.

A viral video posted by Kelsey Saladin on Facebook shows people getting stuck trying to come in an out of the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The debacle was recorded throughout the day. Car after car gets stuck, and at one point, two plow trucks even have to be towed.

Watch all the hilarious action unfold: