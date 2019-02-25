Dash Cam Footage Shows Blizzard Conditions as Sheriff Helps Stranded Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORY COUNTY, Iowa -- This weekend's storm was especially hard on snow plows and the first responding state troopers and county sheriffs working tirelessly through the night.

The Story County Sheriff's Office says they responded to hundreds of calls for service over the weekend from people stranded out in their cars.

Dash camera footage shows visibility was near impossible as a sheriff in Story County helped a stranded person get somewhere safe. Lt. Nicholas Lennie says the snow drifts were also so severe that they had trouble reaching people stuck on the sides of roads, leaving many stranded for hours before they could get help.

“Even with doubling our response numbers, we were still just way behind on the calls. We were non-stop busy since the storm started. Even into this morning, we are still in that recovery mode getting cars off gravel roads, still getting cars off secondary roads,” said Lennie.

Another problem they dealt with was chasing "ghost cars," as he likes to call them. Ghost cars are when someone calls in for help stranded on a county road, but by the time a sheriff could reach the vehicle, either the passenger already got themselves out or someone else came to pick them up, abandoning their car.