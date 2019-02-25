Digital Decluttering to Speed Up Your Devices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the worst feelings is writing out a comment or a message on your phone and half way through the application crashes. That could be because you just have too much stuff on your device!

The first thing you want to do, is delete anything you don’t need on your phone. Like the 10 pictures you got of the same image, delete the extras. Or the applications you never use, get rid of those. It is the same with your computer, but with this, there may be programs you are unaware of that take up space like a temporary start-up program. On a Windows computer, you can run a disk clean-up to get rid of files that are no longer of any use. It’s always good to have some sort of an external hard drive or pay for a subscription to a cloud storage service.

“There are like I-cloud, for example with iPhones, Google Drive has a bunch of popular services that allow you to save that stuff directly onto the internet essentially, which is good because it’s cheaper to go about having it stored online most of the time it’s like a monthly subscription rather than the part itself.”

External Hard drives are around $100. And depending how much space you need; the online storage subscriptions range from $5 to $25.

Be sure to go through and delete things in your downloads folder and then clean out your recycling or trash bin.

“Emptying out the recycling bin is another big one that a lot of people forget to do, because they think that if you delete something off the computer, they don’t think about going to the recycling bin to clean that out because technically that is still saved onto the drive itself.”

Besides cleaning out the digital clutter on your device. It is important to clean the outside as well. Geek Squad recommends using compressed air to clean the vents in your computer as well as the charging port in your phone about once a month.