Taxi Driver Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Prison in 2017 Vehicular Homicide and OWI Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – A taxi driver investigators say was drunk at the time of a 2017 crash that killed one passenger and injured another has pleaded guilty in the case.

Thirty-one-year-old Mohamed Diriye was in court in Polk County Friday, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and OWI-second offense.

Diriye was driving a taxi in the early morning hours of January 19th, 2017 when his vehicle left the road near the intersection of NE 58th Avenue and NE 22nd Street. Forty-nine-year-old Shawn Koltiska died in the crash. Another passenger, 48-year-old Joseph Foster, was injured.

In June of 2018, court records show Diriye was found incompetent to stand trial in the case. At a status hearing in January of 2019 he was found competent and Diriye agreed to a plea deal.

He was sentenced last Friday to 10 years for vehicular homicide, five years for serious injury by vehicle, and two years for second offense OWI. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Diriye is being held in the Polk County Jail currently but will be transferred into the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections to serve his time.