Fallen Marine Makes it Home to Iowa During Blizzard

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The blizzard conditions did not stop the Marines from bringing home one of their fallen comrades.

Photos were posted on the "Honoring Our Fallen" Facebook page showing Lt. Col. Matthew Stover arriving home to Iowa to his final resting place. Stover died on Feb. 13 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The Marines saluted the casket as Stover’s body arrived at the Des Moines international Airport.

Stover was born in Des Moines in 1971. He recently served in South Carolina. Stover was married with four sons.

Funeral services were held Monday in Prairie City.

