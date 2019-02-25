× Former Pella Residents Accused of Nearly Starving Infant Daughter to Death

A couple, formerly from Pella, is accused of starving their infant daughter nearly to death.

Zak Herman and Stazia Kirk are charged with neglect of a dependent person.

Police say they failed to adequately feed and care for their 3-month-old daughter from October through December of last year.

According to court documents, when the child was finally taken to the emergency room, she was so dehydrated and malnourished that she was unable to produce tears and needed a feeding tube. The child also tested positive for cocaine.

Both Herman and Kirk are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.