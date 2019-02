Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament begins with a memorable Monday.

Three different games go to overtime, including one triple OT game.

In Class 5A, seven of the eight teams come from the metro area.

Winners: Johnston, Southeast Polk, WDM Valley, and Dowling Catholic. All CIML teams in the semifinals.

In Class 3A, North Polk and Des Moines Christian both advance.