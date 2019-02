× Iowa DOT: Northbound I-35 Expected to Open Later Monday Afternoon

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) expects to reopen northbound Interstate 35 from Exit 111 (U.S. 30 at Ames) north to the Minnesota border late Monday afternoon.

They say it will likely not be open for the start of the afternoon rush hour.

The Iowa DOT wants to remind drivers that roads will still be normal winter conditions in most places, so they urge drivers to drive cautiously.