Iowa DOT: Northbound I-35 to Reopen at 5 p.m. Monday

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation says Interstate 35 from exit 111 at Ames north to the Minnesota border will reopen at 5 p.m. Monday.

They say most areas of the roadway have not been restored to normal winter driving conditions, so they urge drivers to slow down and use safe winter driving skills.