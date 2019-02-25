× ‘It’ll be a while’ Before I-35 Re-Opens North of Ames, Says Iowa State Patrol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interstate I-35 remains closed Monday morning between Highway 30 at Ames and north into Minnesota, and Iowa State Patrol officials say “it’ll be a while” before it reopens as plows work to clear the roads of snow and ice.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions over the weekend caused terrible problems on the roads as the snow drifted and plows could not keep up. The plows were pulled from the roads Sunday night into Monday morning because of the conditions.

Sgt. Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol told Channel 13 they had originally hoped to open I-35 for the morning commute Monday, but conditions are not safe to do so. He told Channel 13’s Megan Reuther on Today in Iowa, “I think it’s going to be a long time, Megan.” Sgt. Ludwig says they will not open the road until the DOT determines it is safe and that could be a while.

There is only one lane open in some areas and snow drifts are as high as eight to 10 feet according to Sgt. Ludwig.

There are at least 50 to 60 plus vehicles in the ditch or median between the Elkhart exit and Ames.

The Iowa State Patrol has covered at least 100 crashes and assisted 425 motorists since 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can keep up to date with current road conditions from the Iowa Department of Transportation here.