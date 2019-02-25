× Sioux City Diocese Releases Names of 28 Priests Accused of Sexually Abusing Minors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowa diocese has released a list of 28 priests who have been accused of the sexual abuse of minors while serving the Catholic Church.

The diocese says the alleged abuse took place from 1948 to 1995.

The review board says more than 100 victims made allegations against the named priests.

Twenty-two of the priests named have passed away and just one of the six who is still alive lives in Iowa. The diocese says it wants to usher in a new era of transparency for the church.

“Our main focus in releasing this list now was to tell the victims that we truly believe them and that we take their word and want to do what we can to make sure those priests who abused them will be held accountable,” said Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City.

One of the names is being withheld because that priest has appealed to the Vatican.

Two view the full list and details of the 28 priests named, click here.