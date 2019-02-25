× Southbound I-35 Re-Opens at Northwood Exit, Southbound Lanes Remain Closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation has re-opened the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at the Northwood exit. They did that at noon Monday.

The northbound lanes of I-35 will remain closed. The Iowa DOT is working with the Minnesota DOT to coordinate the openings to ensure a safe flow of traffic. They hope to re-open northbound I-35 sometime Monday afternoon.

Snow plows were pulled from roads Sunday night amid blizzard conditions. Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DOT had hoped to open I-35 by the morning commute Monday, but it wasn’t safe to do so. Troopers in northern Iowa saw drifts of snow from eight to ten feet tall covering the roads.

Truck stops and rest stops have been packed as travelers wait for conditions to improve enough for the interstate to be completely re-opened.

The Iowa State Patrol has covered at least 100 crashes and assisted 425 motorists since 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay up to date with current road conditions from the Iowa Department of Transportation here.