DES MOINES, Iowa – A water main break near Waveland Golf Course is causing some slick roads Monday morning.

Des Moines Water Works says the break is at 57 Place and University Ave. Water is rushing down the street. Repair crews are being sent to the scene but an estimate on when the water main will be fixed has not been released.

Avoid the area if possible.