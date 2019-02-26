Ankeny Centennial Students Back Home Safe After Being Stranded In Minnesota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa — Snow kept around 300 Ankeny Centennial High School students stuck in Minnesota at a singing competition. On Tuesday, hundreds of show choir students were reunited with their parents.

Nearly a dozen buses rolled into the parking lot of Ankeny Centennial High School shortly after 3:30 p.m., welcomed by waving parents and teachers.

The students traveled to Minnesota to compete in a show choir competition in Hastings on Saturday. Blizzard conditions on Sunday forced the closure of Interstate 35. The school's choir director, Lester Miller, says he had already made arrangements to prepare for an extended stay when he saw the forecast shift from bad to worse.

"We knew we're going to get home. It was just a question of when," Miller laughs. "If we would've stayed another day, [it] would`ve gotten a little hairy because I don`t know what else we were going to do," says Miller.

The roughly 300 students were forced to spend an extra two nights in Minnesota.

"It wasn`t really a problem because we were spending the days with our best friends in the hotel, and we literally went to the Mall of America, so even though we got to catch up on some homework, it was a good time," says Centennial senior Shantal Hernandez.

Despite the travel troubles, the team took home a first place and runner up trophy.