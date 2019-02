Career Fair Wednesday at Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families is holding a career fair Wednesday for those interested in getting a new job or switching careers.

Multiple employers will be on site seeking new hires for full and part time positions. Attendees can even get help with their resumes at the event.

The career fair is being held at 801 University Avenue between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Participants are advised to dress professionally, bring a resume, and pre-register at evelynkdaviscenter.org.