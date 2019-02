Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you need to park downtown Wednesday morning before 8 a.m., a parking garage is your safest bet because crews will be out removing snow.

Plows got a start on the work Tuesday evening. Tractors were used to move walls of snow from the middle of the street.

Des Moines police enforced the parking curfew so crews could get the job done. But their work is far from over.

“Downtown it’s been a real challenge for the last month, as we've got an entire winter's worth of snow to show up in a one-month period to get around, and it’s been a difficulty to access parking meters and it's caused problems at intersections. Given the next couple weeks, the snow won't melt off because it'll stay cold for the coming days,” said Jonathan Gano with Des Moines Public Works.

The snow will be moved to an industrial lot in east Des Moines.

Snow removal will continue downtown for the rest of the week. Keep an eye out for parking restrictions.