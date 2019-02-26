Des Moines Man Attempting to Conquer Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Invitational

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA -- A Des Moines man is on day three of a grueling race in Alaska.

Steve Cannon is participating in the Iditarod Trail Invitational. It is a 1,000-mile adventure race from Anchorage to Nome. Cannon is riding his bike, but others chose to hike or ski.

He is 122 miles into the route. His next check point is Puntilla. The high in Puntilla for Tuesday is 23 degrees with a low of four degrees.

Cannon brought along Dave Mable, another Iowa man, to document the adventure. One of the photos shows Cannon already sporting a hefty "snow beard."

Cannon had to qualify through a series of races to be eligible for this race. If he finishes the Iditarod Trail Invitational, he will be the first Iowan to do so.

You can track Cannon's progress here.