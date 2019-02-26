× Downtown Snow Removal Plan Means Street Parking Changes this Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines has run out of places to put all the snow downtown, so they’re putting an emergency parking plan in place.

Starting Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., the city will be putting up emergency no parking signs along snow loading routes. People will have 24 hours after the sign is posted to move their vehicles before enforcement begins. Parking will be restricted on the route for a designated period of time.

If you don’t move your vehicle in the time allotted it could be towed.

Downtown residents, employees, and visitors are being asked to find parking in garages rather than on the streets.

Crews will be working day and night until the snow is clear, and it will be noisy with all of the heavy machinery. Weather permitting, the city hopes to have all of the extra snow removed over the next week.