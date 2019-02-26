× ‘Failure Is An Option,’ Iowa’s New Teacher of the Year Says of Learning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Christopher Burke, a teacher at Dubuque’s Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, wants his students to know something: it is OK to fail from time to time. That was part of his message Tuesday at a luncheon where Burke got honored as Iowa’s Teacher of the Year.

"I have learned to acknowledge my mistakes," Burke said, "I recognize that, yes, failure is an option, not one that we actively seek, but an option with tremendous room for growth."

Burke has numerous family connections to the classroom. His mother, sister and wife are teachers. He credited others dedicated to the profession for his success. "I'm at my best when I surround myself with those who care about each other and are driven to see others maximize their potential," Burke said.

