Three People Killed, One Critically Injured in Muscatine House Fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — An overnight house fire in eastern Iowa left three people dead, one person in critical condition, and one firefighter injured.

The fire marshal in Muscatine says the fire started just before 7:00 p.m. Monday. Around 30 firefighters were on scene for about six hours fighting the blaze.

When crews first entered the home in the 100 block of Clinton Street, they found rooms that were filled with flames. Firefighters found three people dead in those rooms.

The fire marshal says one person was found outsides and paramedics transported that person to the hospital in critical condition

A pet cat was rescued, and one fire fighter is being treated for minor injuries.

The fire caused about $80,000 in damage to the home. Investigators are still working to determine what started the fire.