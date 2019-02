LOS ANGELES, California — Norwalk-raised Jason Momoa likes to record his life’s adventures through a series of YouTube video blogs. In January, Momoa posted a 10-minute video recapping his recent trip home to Iowa.

This time, we get to see Momoa before he took on the Academy Awards this past Sunday. The video shows Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet, getting ready before they go to the red carpet.

Momoa talks about the story behind the velvet pink suit he wore to the awards which was made specially for him by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Momoa says it’s the first suit that has ever been personally designed for him.

We get to see Momoa and Bonet talking in their limousine before they arrive to the red carpet and before they head off to an after party later in the night.

During the ceremony, Momoa had the opportunity to present an award with actress Helen Mirren.

Momoa recently starred in the blockbuster film “Aquaman.” To this date, it has grossed over $1.1 billion. It was also recently announced that Momoa will be cast in the upcoming science fiction film “Dune.”