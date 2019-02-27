× Barta, Dolphin to Answer Questions on Radio Suspension at News Conference

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address the recent suspension of Gary Dolphin, the voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A 3:00 p.m. news conference is scheduled with Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta and Dolphin.

Dolphin was suspended for the rest of men’s basketball season after using the character “King Kong” to describe the defensive effort of Maryland’s Bruno Fernandez after the Terrapins’ win over the Hawkeyes in Iowa City last week.

That choice of words sparked some to call him racist and led to his suspension for the rest of the basketball season.

Dolphin says his words had no racist intent, but he accepts the suspension.

He was suspended earlier this year for two games when an open mic caught him disparaging Hawkeye recruiting.