Carroll Hospital Planning Regional Cancer Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL, Iowa- The St. Anthony Regional Hospital Foundation has announced a capital campaign to raise $7 million dollars to build a cancer center.

The campaign pay for a little less than half of the $16.5 million dollar two-story cancer center to be built adjacent to the hospital campus chapel.

“This is a catalyst moment for our region, and our community,” said Ed Smith, President and CEO of St. Anthony in a news release. “The capital campaign is an investment in a new facility and a continuation of our high-quality cancer care.”

Smith said it would also help people of the region get all the treatment they need close to home.

This is the combined the Cancer Center medical oncology and radiation oncology two floors new equipment more beds

“This combines the Cancer Center, and Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology, two floors, new equipment, and more beds,” said Dr. Randal Hess, Radiation Oncologist at the Hospital.

The campaign got rolling with a cornerstone gift from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration of $2.5 million dollars.

“Saint Anthony has shared a very special relationship with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration,” said Smith. “They are our founders, we’ve had a relationship with them for 114 years.”

“This is the most wonderful the most necessary the most important project that I wish we never had to build,” said Trish Roberts, St. Anthony Development Director.

Ground breaking is planned in April of this year, with the project set to open in October of 2020.