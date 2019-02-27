UI Hoops Turmoil: Dolphin Reinstated, McCaffery Suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- On a remarkable day at the University of Iowa, back-to-back news conference were held.

One to announce and explain the reinstatement of Voice of the Hawkeyes, Gary Dolphin. Dolphin compared the basketball dominance of Maryland's Bruno Fernando to King-Kong. Iowa suspended Dolph for the remainder of the basketball season, and that will not change. However, he will be reinstated for the upcoming football and basketball seasons.

The second press conference had Fran McCaffery explaining that he thought his profane berating of an official after Tuesday night's loss at Ohio State was a private conversation. Toledo Blade reporter Kyle Rowland overhead McCaffery, and said he used several expletives while also calling the official a cheater and a disgrace.

Athletics Director Gary Barta suspended McCaffery two games and fined him $10,000. The Big Ten supports Iowa, and publicly reprimanded McCaffery.

Barta says he firmly supports McCaffery.

Iowa is 21-7 and having one of its best seasons in two decades.