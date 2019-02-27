× Grinnell College Professor Honored at Statehouse During Black History Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House honored a 30-year veteran of Grinnell College for Black History Month Wednesday morning at the Statehouse. To make the honor even sweeter, the event fell on her 66th birthday.

Kesho Scott is an Associate Professor of Sociology and American Studies, an internationally renowned diversity trainer and consultant, and she’s also the author of several books including “Tight Spaces” which won the American Book Award in 1988.

Scott has traveled the world giving speeches about race relations, diversity, women’s issues, and inclusions.

In 1986 she was named Iowa Woman of the Year and in 2016 was inducted into the Iowa African-American Hall of Fame.

“I can imagine when I grew up as a young kid in Detroit, before I even came to Iowa, there was no city-wide school support of Black History Month. So, the fact that a holiday that was established in 1936 is now a national holiday, at least recognized by most of the colleges and universities in the United States, it should be a reflection of the tremendous change that’s happened in our country,” said Scott.

Members of the Iowa House are honoring prominent African-American at the start of each day’s session during Black History Month.