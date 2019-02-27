× LGBTQ Day on the Hill at Iowa Statehouse

DES MOINES, Iowa — Advocates from One Iowa Action are at the capitol Wednesday, hosting the LGBTQ Day on the hill.

“It requires a certain level of vulnerability. Those of you who are willing to come here and put yourself in front of legislatures, I tip my hat to you. It’s a really difficult position to be in,” says State Senator Zach Wahls.

He and Sen. Zach Nunn spoke with LGBTQ Iowans and allies about how to get involved in Iowa’s political process. They say they want to ensure LGBTQ rights have a place in the state.

They’ll be speaking to legislators throughout the day.