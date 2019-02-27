× Second Egg of 2019 Laid in Decorah Eagles’ Nest

DECORAH, Iowa – The Decorah Eagles’ Nest is getting a bit more crowded. The Raptor Resource Project, which livestreams the nest, has confirmed a second egg was laid Tuesday night.

Mom Decorah laid the egg at 6:44 p.m. That’s almost a full four days after the first egg of 2019 was laid on Feb. 22nd.

The RRP has provided live views of the Decorah Eagles’ nest online for more than a decade, garnering millions of views. But this year is a little different after Mom Decorah accepted a new mate, DM2, in late 2018.

Mom Decorah and Dad Decorah had been mated since 2007 but in April of 2018 – Dad Decorah disappeared. Because bald eagles mate for life, the RRP says it’s likely he’s dead.

After attempts from a few male eagles trying to court Mom Decorah, she accepted DM2 in October and they began preparing the nest together. It is located across the road from an Iowa Department of Natural Resources fish hatchery — providing the pair with a steady source of tasty meals.

You can keep an eye on the Decorah Eagles’ Nest live here.