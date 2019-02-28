LIVE SCORES: Girls State Basketball Tournament

Another Abandoned Puppy Being Nursed Back to Health by the Animal Rescue League

Posted 5:49 pm, February 28, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  A young dog is recovering tonight at the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines and her former owner could face criminal charges.

Bella, a one-year-old Boston terrier, was brought to the ARL after being found abandoned, emaciated and covered in the filth in the freezing cold.  The ARL says the treatment plan started with getting her warm using microwaveable socks and getting her stomach full again.  In just a few days of care Bella's weight has increased 25%.

Bella's former owner is under investigation and criminal charges are possible.

