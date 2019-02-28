× Delaware County Man Accused of Murdering His Wife with a Rake

EARLVILLE, Iowa — Todd Mullis was arrested Thursday and charged with First Degree Murder in the bludgeoning death of his wife last year.

Amy Mullis died on November 10th, 2018 at the couple’s home. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department says she suffered multiple stab wounds to her back caused by a corn rake.

According to the criminal complaint, Todd Mullis told authorities he found Amy with the rake impaled in her back. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Mullis told authorities he thought his wife had fallen on the rake. However the State Medical Examiner’s office says Amy’s back had been punctured twice by the rake and those punctures came from different angles.

Mullis told authorities that he and his wife had a typical home life at the time of her death. However investigators learned that was not the case.

Authorities say Amy Mullis was involved romantically with another man for months before her death. Amy Mullis’ friends told authorities that Amy was afraid of Todd and at times feared for her life.

In a subsequent interview with Todd Mullis, authorities searched an iPad used exclusively by Mullis. In his search history they found searches for the terms “killing unfaithful women” and “what happens to cheaters in history.”

If convicted of First Degree Murder, Mullis would face a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.