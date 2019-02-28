× DSM Book Festival-March 30

Channel 13 invites you to the first ever DSM Book Festival:

Saturday, March 30

Downtown Capital Square

10 to 7

Experience the DSM Book Festival in Downtown Des Moines (DSM)! Meet nationally-acclaimed authors, engage in exciting discussions, discover new flavors and activities, hear local singers/songwriters and celebrate your favorite stories in a vibrant community celebration.

Festival admission is FREE thanks to the DSM Book Festival sponsors. Fees may apply to select hands-on activities and experiences.

Reading can take you anywhere in the world. Let it bring you to Downtown Des Moines (DSM) to attend a festival that connects people who love books with people who create them – the DSM Book Festival.

Discover hands-on activities, children’s programming, book club discussions led by featured commentators, live music and so much more.

Headlining Authors:

Nnedi Okorafor, Author of Marvel’s “Black Panther”

Garth Stein, Author of “The Art of Racing in the Rain”

Susan Orlean, Author of “The Library Book”

Festival Giveaways

Book Clubs rejoice! We want to make your DSM Book Festival an exciting experience. All registered Book Clubs have the chance to win one of three prize packages. Winners will be drawn at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from the Hubbell Main Stage at Capital Square during the DSM Book Festival. At least one member of your book club must be present to win. Registration is open until Midnight on March 28, 2019. Register here and find complete rules and regulations.

Much more information located here.