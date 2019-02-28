Last-Minute Spring Break Travel on a Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After the frigid and snow-packed winter Iowa has experienced, you may be kicking yourself for not planning a spring break vacation.

People are itching to get out of Iowa but many flights out of Des Moines are either extremely expensive or non-existent. One travel agent, Kathleen Stahl with Kathleen Stahl Travel Services said one way to get a cheaper flight is to fly out of a nearby state. She always recommends Sun Country in Minneapolis. She recently helped a family save $1,100 off of each plane ticket just by flying to Punta Cana from Minneapolis instead of Des Moines.

But another travel agent, Betty Sullivan with Budget Travel said many flights within the U.S. are pretty affordable at the Des Moines International Airport because of the new Frontier airline.

“Because we’ve got this new airline coming into Des Moines, their flights are not always the greatest, but they do have direct flights to Phoenix and so forth, it’s called Frontier. And the other carriers are matching their fare,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan found round trip tickets from Des Moines to St. Petersburg Florida for under $200 and Allegiant Air has a round trip fare from Des Moines to Phoenix Arizona for $170 in April.

The trick to getting a cheaper flight is being flexible with the days and week you want to go if you want a budget friendly price.

Travel agents say the best way to get cheap flights is to plan ahead but it is not the same for hotels.

"If you're flexible and if you can be spontaneous you can get rewarded with fantastic deals. Hotels work opposite of flights so the more you wait, the more you save,” Hoteltonight’s Sam Shank said.