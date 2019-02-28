LIVE SCORES: Girls State Basketball Tournament

Police: Traffic Charges Filed Against Woman Who Caused Crash that Killed Des Moines Man

Posted 9:24 am, February 28, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing traffic charges in connection with an accident that killed a man back in January.

Twenty-six-year-old Tessa Mullen is charged with three traffic violations in the crash that killed 32-year-old Grant Stokka on January 27th.

Des Moines police say Stokka was driving westbound on Grand Avenue when a vehicle driven by Mullen pulled out of a parking lot in front of him and he swerved, went off the roadway and went over a concrete wall, crashing into the parking lot at 2650 Ingersoll Avenue.

Stokka died in the crash and his eight-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

Police had asked for help to identify a vehicle they believed had witnessed the crash. After the vehicle was made public, police say they were contacted by Mullen’s attorney.

Mullen is charged with failure to yield upon entering a highway, reckless driving, and violation resulting in death.

