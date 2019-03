Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Authorities in eastern Iowa have uncovered a body believed to be that of a man missing since late last year.

Thirty-one-year-old Chris Bagley disappeared Dec. 14 of 2018. Bagley was last seen leaving his Walker home with a person his wife did not know, telling her he would be back soon.

On Friday, Bagley's father posted on Facebook that his body has been found.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office, DCI and FBI have been investigating the property in Cedar Rapids since Thursday morning. It is nearly 30 miles from Bagley's home.

Officials are still waiting on an autopsy to positively identify the body but say they do believe it is Bagley. Authorities are still investigating and say there is no danger to the public.