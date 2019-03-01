× CiWeek Leaps to DMACC West Des Moines for 10 Year Anniversary

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College is celebrating 10 years of innovations beginning Monday.

The theme for CiWeek 10 is “Small Steps to Giant Leaps.” It is referencing the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Chief Administration Officer West Des Moines DMACC Anthony Paustian said the event-filled week is celebrating all types of accomplishments.

“We also are celebrating any small step that became a giant leap. For example, Jerry Greenfield who started Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream. He took a five dollar correspondence course many years ago at Penn State University and turned that five dollar course, small step, into a $350 million company,” Paustian said.

All events for CiWeek are free and open to the public. Events include:

Monday March 4 th : 12:10 p.m. Lunch-n-learn speaker: R&B Artist Will Keeps 3:00 p.m. “First Man” free screening

:

Tuesday March 5 th : 12:10 p.m. Lunch-n-learn speaker: organizer of CiWeek Dr. Anthony Paustian

: Wednesday March 6 th : 8:30 a.m. keynote speaker: Brian Nelson, a cryptocurrency expert 10:00 a.m. keynote speaker: Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of “Entrepreneur” Magazine 11:30 a.m. keynote speaker: Roy Choi, Founder of the gourmet food truck movement, celebrity chef 1:00 p.m. keynote speaker: Danielle Feinberg, Director of Photography and Lightning at Pixar Animation Studios 2:30 p.m. Apollo 50 th Anniversary Panel Walt Cunningham, Apollo 7 astronaut Fred Haise, Apollo 13 astronaut Al Worden, Apollo 15 astronaut Gerry Griffin, Apollo flight director Rod Pyle, Author and panel moderator 5:00 p.m. Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts concert 6:00 p.m. keynote speaker: CEO of Zuckerberg, Media Randi Zuckerberg

: Thursday March 7 th : 8:30 a.m. keynote speaker Tahir Rahman, author 10:00 a.m. keynote speaker Will Keeps, R&B hip-hop artist 11:30 a.m. keynote speaker Lynne Cox, world-record endurance swimmer 1:00 p.m. keynote speaker Dr. James Hansen, author and co-producer of “First Man” 2:30 p.m. keynote speaker Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream co-founder

:

Pautisan said it is important for students and the community to listen to different success stories.

“I believe the best way to inspire people is through storytelling. When you can hear a story and hear it from the person’s lips whose story it is, it really impacts you differently,” Pautisan said.

CiWeek is March 4th through the 8th at DMACC West Des Moines Campus. It is located at 5959 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines.