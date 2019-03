Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Class 2A Grunday Center topped Cascade 59-49 to advance to the 2A championship. Grundy will face Treynor, the Cardinals knocked off Central Decatur 58-53.

In class 1A, Newell-Fonda rolled over Marquette Catholic 81-56. They'll face West Hancock for the title, the Eagles beat Montezuma 59-50.