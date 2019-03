Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- February was a record-breaking month for the Iowa State Patrol.

Multiple snow storms led to terrible driving conditions. Troopers responded to 624 crashes in February alone. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig believes that is a record for one month's total. He says people are driving too fast for winter conditions and many are distracted behind the wheel. His advice is to slow down and put more distance between you and the car ahead of you.

“Fatalities are going down because cars are safer and more people are wearing their seat belts, but overall the number of crashes is way up, and like I said, 624 crashes in one month for one agency is crazy,” said Ludwig.

Ludwig says some troopers are putting in 18-hour days responding to crashes.