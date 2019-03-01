× Man Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges; Admits to Pouring Gas on Stepson Who Died in 2017 Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man originally charged with murder in the 2017 death of his stepson, who died after being set on fire, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case.

Forty-two-year-old Randy Miles Jr. was in court Friday morning in Polk County, where he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the state to avoid prosecution. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and must serve at least 15 years. Sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

Miles Jr. admitted in court to throwing gasoline on 26-year-old Christopher Lenhart on August 27th, 2017. Lenhart’s body was found in a burning vehicle at 1438 Henderson Avenue. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Miles Jr. fled at the time and was later arrested in North Dakota on another charge and brought back to Iowa.